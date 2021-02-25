On tonight’s AEW Dynamite it was announced Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) and Miro will take on Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor at Revolution. Cassidy and Taylor made a mess of Sabian and Ford’s wedding a few weeks back, so Miro and Kip are looking for some payback.

Also announced, a Casino Tag Team Royale will take place. Teams announced so far: Bear Country, Alex Reynolds/John Silver, Evil Uno/Stu Grayson, Santana/Ortiz, The Butcher/The Blade, Private Party, and Top Flight. The winning team earns a future tag title match.

Revolution goes down on March 7. Below is the update PPV card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH)

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament Winner

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

STREET FIGHT

Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Lance Archer vs. TBA vs. TBA

Winner receives future AEW TNT Championship Match.

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives opponent’s 2021 quarter one earnings.

Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford

Casino Tag Team Royale

Bear Country, Alex Reynolds/John Silver, Evil Uno/Stu Grayson, Santana/Ortiz, The Butcher/The Blade, Private Party, Top Flight