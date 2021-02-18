Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported this week that WWE would be issuing violations for social media posts naming third parties.

WWE confirmed to The Wrestling Observer this week that the edict only applies to paid posts. A talent simply taking a picture in front of a restaurant would not be a punishable offense, however it would be if they were paid by the restaurant. This is similar to WWE’s third-party edict that Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported on last fall.

We had noted that charities are included in this new edict. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that these would be on a case-by-case basis. Sami Zayn’s charity, Sami For Syria, is exempt from this edict so Sami can still promote his charity in the future.

The main issue for WWE is talent making money off their social media posts. Things like magazine endorsements will have to be approved by WWE beforehand.