The New Year’s Eve party where former WWE Superstar Steve Cutler reportedly picked up COVID-19 was said to be hosted by Impact Wrestling star Matt Cardona and his fiancee, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green.

It was reported earlier this month that WWE released Cutler after he had heat with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon from his positive COVID-19 diagnosis in January. Cutler’s girlfriend, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, had confirmed after his release that the two tested positive for the coronavirus in January, but neither had symptoms.

It was later reported that Vince was “livid” when he found out about Cutler getting sick because he had promised a few wrestlers, like WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that they would have a safe working environment amid the pandemic. Cutler was around everyone backstage at SmackDown, and that didn’t go over well with Vince as he had already promised people a healthy place to work. On top of that Cutler being sick meant he had to miss WWE TV time, which in-part led to WWE nixing the storyline that had he and Wesley Blake working with King Baron Corbin.

In an update, word now is that the party Cutler got sick at was hosted by Green and Cardona at their home, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There were many pro wrestlers at the party, from WWE, AEW and Impact, among others. It had been suggested before that the event was Cutler’s own party, but that is incorrect.

WWE and AEW officials have at times expressed frustration that some wrestlers aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously. It was noted in The Observer that AEW pretty much hosted a team party for New Year’s Eve, which WWE’s Adam Cole also attended with his partner, Britt Baker.

Cutler was believed to be the first pro wrestler to be fired over COVID-19. Several wrestlers up and down the cards have had the coronavirus in the last several months, including top talents like Rey Mysterio and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, but they were not disciplined. The Observer speculated that Cutler may have been scapegoated with his release.

Cutler is currently serving a 90-day non-compete clause from his WWE contract, which expires in early May. He has changed his name on social media back to his real name, Steve Kupryk.

