On the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone were joined by AEW manager Vickie Guerrero. Vickie took questions from fans, and one fan asked what Eddie would be doing outside of wrestling if he were alive today.

“He always wanted to open up his own wrestling school right before he passed away,” Vickie revealed. “I think he would have been a great agent. I think that would have been something he would have loved to have done is to mentor a lot of the younger guys, and I can see him being an actor because he was so entertaining.”

Vickie was also asked if there was a story that has not been shared yet. She noted that Eddie was a cheater when it came to playing games with the family. She talked about how Eddie always hated to lose even when it came to playing games with their daughters.

“There’s so many variations but Eddie cheated a lot with me and the girls playing games at home,” Vickie recalled. “If we were playing cards, he always had extra cards to pull out and win at poker or whatever, but he was a cheater. He hated to lose. I’m writing a book, so I have some stories in there sharing Eddie with the public.

“Eddie, he was a horrible loser. He had a bad attitude. If you thought that he would get mad in the ring, he had like a little three-year-old whenever the girls won against something with him. He was a horrible loser. Just something that you really need to understand in my life going through Eddie and living with him was he hated to lose.”

Vickie then revealed details about the book that she is writing. She said that she is hoping to sell her book to a publisher with the goal of releasing the book in August or September.

“In the next three weeks, we’re going to the publishers, and we’re going to try and sell our book,” Vickie revealed. “I’ve been working on it for the last three years, and with COVID, everything just stopped, but we’re starting to pick it up again and things are starting to open in New York.

“So hopefully we get a buyer, then we’ll go to print and then it’ll be released probably, hopefully, by August or September, but I’m really proud of the book. And it’s my side of living with Eddie and going through life as a housewife and then turning into a Superstar, so it’s pretty incredible.”

