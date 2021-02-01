Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) and “The Hurricane” Shane Helms made two surprise returns during last night’s WWE Royal Rumble Matches.

This was Victoria’s first WWE match since the Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25 in 2009. In the video below, she spoke to Sarah Schreiber and was asked what it was like being back in action.

“Nerve-racking,” Victoria said. “I’m going to be honest with you. I think people know I’m one of the most nervous female… I think just period, wrestlers. I get the nervous belly, sweaty hands, about to throw up, and stuff like that. Not to be not a Diva, but I was so nervous and these girls are freakin’ tough man. Oh my God, man.”

Victoria had a message for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler over the Kirifuda Clutch she used to eliminate her from the match.

“I’ll get you next time, Shayna. Oh my God, she’s a tough cookie. Man, dude,” Victoria said.

Victoria had a final message for her backstage supporters and her fans.

“And I appreciate it,” she said when told how much her return meant for the Superstars of today, getting emotional. “I just wanted… all you Widow’s Peak Freaks out there, I love you so much, and I’m just happy to be back. Yes, yeah. Thank you.”

Helms spoke with Alyse Ashton in a backstage video, seen below, and joked about how his Rumble return went.

“In the beginning it felt great, at the ending, not so much,” Helms joked. “See, the flying, I got that down pat, that landing however, oooh boy. I’ll be OK, though.”

Helms was also asked how things have changed since he’s been in the ring last, which came at the 2018 Royal Rumble. He talked about performing in the ThunderDome for the first time.

“Well, we got a ThunderDome now, baby,” he said. “So this is my first time in the ThunderDome, maybe not my last, maybe my last, I don’t know. But that’s interesting, that’s neat, to go out there and see all those screens, the virtual fans. That was actually pretty cool for me.”

Helms works as a WWE Producer when he’s not leaping around the ring in his cape. He acknowledged this when Ashton asked him what it’s like being in the locker room with the next generation.

“Well, Shane Helms has been here,” he said. “For The Hurricane to be here is actually more for them because some of these people grew up watching me. So, the reactions when they finally saw me in the suit, that meant a lot to me because a lot of people were running up, I’m taking pictures with a lot of the younger guys. As much as that means to them, it means even more to me.”

You can see both interviews below: