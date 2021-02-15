Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event ended with a big angle featuring The Undisputed Era.
The Takeover main event saw NXT Champion Finn Balor retain his title over Pete Dunne in a back & forth clinic. After the match, Balor was attacked on the stage by NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. This led to Dunne, Burch and Lorcan triple teaming Balor in the ring.
Balor was saved as The Undisputed Era’s music hit and out came Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. They hit the ring and the heels retreated. O’Reilly then offered his hand to Balor, and helped him up. They shook hands in the middle of the ring, essentially showing respect and putting an end to their months-long feud.
Balor then stood with The Undisputed Era in the middle of the ring. Balor did his pose, while Cole and his crew did their signature pose. The moment was shattered as Cole superkicked Balor out of nowhere, putting him on the mat. O’Reilly and Strong disagreed with Cole at first, but Strong could be heard saying he understood why Cole did what he did. O’Reilly and Cole then had words until Cole superkicked O’Reilly, putting him on the mat next to Balor.
Strong seemed conflicted between Cole and O’Reilly as Cole left the ring and the boos got louder inside the Capitol Wrestling Center. “Takeover: Vengeance Day” went off the air with Balor and O’Reilly down together in the middle of the ring.
There’s no word on what WWE has planned for The Undisputed Era next, but we will keep you updated. Bobby Fish was not there as he’s been on the shelf after suffering a triceps injury during the “Takeover: WarGames” main event back in early December. There is no word on when he will be back in action.
Stay tuned for more on Balor and The Undisputed Era. Below are a few shots of tonight’s main event and show-closing angle from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:
