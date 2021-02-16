Rapper Bad Bunny is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight’s RAW featured a backstage segment where Bunny captured the 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa, who had just pinned R-Truth for the title.

The backstage segment opened with Bad Bunny talking with Mandy Rose, who was wearing his merchandise and wanted a t-shirt for Dana Brooke. She mentioned that he would be featured on SNL this coming weekend. Damian Priest then approached Bunny and Sarah Schreiber interviewed them both. Priest and Bunny were interrupted by the sound of Tozawa rolling Truth up for the title change nearby. Tozawa, while celebrating, backed into Priest, and Priest launched him into a stack of production cases. Priest then instructed Bunny to cover Tozawa for the second title change.

This is Bad Bunny’s first reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. Tozawa briefly held the title for his 8th reign, and Truth was enjoying his 49th run with the title.

Stay tuned for more on Bad Bunny and the WWE 24/7 Title. Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL: