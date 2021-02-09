Mandy Rose was absent from tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW but that didn’t keep her from trending on social media.

The Golden Goddess released her unique rendition of the #BussItChallenge on TikTok before the start of the third hour of RAW.

The team of Rose and Dana Brooke faced Asuka & Charlotte Flair and Lana & Naomi in a three-way tag team match last week. Lana & Naomi won to become the No. 1 contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

See below for Rose’s TikTok video [via Instagram]: