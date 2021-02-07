WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s stepson, Sebastian, wrote and recorded his new single: “How’ve You Been?” Additional songs to come as Sebastian is currently recording more of his work.

“My man Sebastian — the next big in music! Woooo!” Flair commented.

You can check out his site here, and hear the full song on Amazon Music, Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music.

Below is the teaser video for his new single.