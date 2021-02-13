Seth Rollins made his return to WWE SmackDown during tonight’s episode on FOX.

WWE had the entire SmackDown roster surround the ring like Lumberjacks as a show of respect to Rollins before he came out for his return segment. The promo started off as is Rollins was going to be the babyface as he noted that he changed for the better while away. Rollins did not name fiancee Becky Lynch, but he talked about how he’s now the proud father of a baby girl and that has changed his life in ways he never dreamed of. He added that being a father has given him a new perception, and that new perception has given him a new vision.

Rollins went on to explain that vision and that’s where the heel talk returned. Rollins then talked about how he can lead everyone else on SmackDown, and how he is the great leader that SmackDown needs to push it into the future and make it greater than it already is. At this point the SmackDown Superstars started walking away from ringside as they had heard enough, the babyfaces and the heels.

The last Superstar to walk away was Cesaro. As Cesaro was walking up the ramp, Rollins rushed out of the ring and beat Cesaro down at ringside. This continued until Daniel Bryan ran out to make the save for his tag team partner. It will be interesting to see if WWE has Rollins feud with Cesaro or Bryan, but they are the only Superstars he really interacted with during tonight’s return segment.

Rollins took time off back in November after the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view to be with Lynch as they welcomed their daughter in December. He made his ring return at the recent WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view during the 30-Man Rumble Match, but tonight marked his return to SmackDown action on Friday nights.

Stay tuned for more on Rollins. Below are a few shots and video of tonight’s return from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL:

