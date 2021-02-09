A new SEC filing by WWE shows that several executives purchased shares of Class A Common Stock back on Thursday, February 4.

The following transactions were made:

* WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon acquired 19,875 shares. He now has 89,496 shares

* WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan acquired 15,310 shares. He now has 15,310 Class A Common Stock shares

* WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon acquired 5,644 shares. She now has 82,042 shares

* WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H acquired 5,644 shares. He now has 87,046 shares

* WWE Executive Vice President of Operations Bradley Blum acquired 4,770 shares. He now has 29,687 shares

* WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn acquired 7,552 shares. He now has 81,411 shares of Class A Common Stock

You can see the full SEC filings on the WWE Corporate website at this link.