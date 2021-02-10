A new roster update has been announced for the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game.

This roster update includes WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon’s Mr. McMahon character, Paige, Doink The Clown, Maryse, Gran Metalik, Mojo Rawley, Sonya Deville, Mustafa Ali, Tucker, Tamina Snuka, Earthquake, Typhoon, The Brian Kendrick, Lana, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Vader, and several WWE Hall of Famers – The Big Boss Man, The British Bulldog, Mick Foley’s Cactus Jack, Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, Ricky Steamboat, Jim Neidhart, and Alundra Blayze. There are also new arenas – a WrestleMania 37 arena and the Austin 3:16 Anniversary arena, and 19 new customization items.

The roster update begins today and ends on Wednesday, March 24.

Below is the full announcement sent to us today by WWE and 2K: