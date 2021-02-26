Miro reportedly missed last week’s AEW TV tapings due to being stuck in Nashville, TN because of the winter storm that hit the area.

It was reported this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there were plans to do a follow-up angle with Miro coming off the recent wedding of Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian.

Miro was the best man for the wedding, and the ceremony was sabotaged by Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. There was a spot where Sabian tried to attack Taylor but hit Miro instead.

Miro and Sabian are scheduled to face Cassidy and Taylor in a Grudge Match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 7.

On a related note, the Observer also reported that Powerhouse Hobbs missed the last AEW tapings, which is why he didn’t come out with Team Taz. There’s no word on why Hobbs missed the tapings, but it was said that his absence was not due to any kind of travel issue.

