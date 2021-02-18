In the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and Lance Archer defeated Eddie Kingston, The Blade, and The Butcher. Afterwards, The Good Brothers attacked Moxley, which brought out AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with a handful of papers. He found out Moxley had slipped in a rematch clause for his title.

Omega agreed to giving him his match at Revolution on March 7, but he was going to decide the match. Omega decided to make it an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch to hopefully put an end to their feud. Fans of the 90s Japanese promotion FMW may remember what these matches looked like.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH)

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament Winner

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

STREET FIGHT

Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Scorpio Sky vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Winner receives future AEW TNT Championship Match.

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives opponent’s 2021 quarter one earnings.