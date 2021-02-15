MSK has won the 2021 Men’s WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Tonight’s NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” saw Nash Carter and Wes Lee defeat The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) in the finals.
Carter and Lee are the winners of the Men’s Dusty Classic trophy, and they have earned a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s match from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, along with the final brackets:
Here are the updated Men’s Dusty Classic brackets:
FIRST ROUND – LEFT SIDE
* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong) defeated Breezango (Tyler Breeze, Fandango)
* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari
* Kushida and Leon Ruff defeated The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano)
* The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) defeated Ever-Rise (Matt Martel, Chase Parker)
FIRST ROUND – RIGHT SIDE
* MSK (Wes Carter, Nash Lee) defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
* Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Curt Stallion and August Grey
* Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) defeated Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)
* Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) defeated The Bollywood Boyz (Samir Singh, Sunil Singh)
QUARTERFINALS
* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeated The Undisputed Era
* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Kushida and Leon Ruff
QUARTERFINALS
* MSK defeated Drake Maverick and Killian Dain
* Legado del Fantasma defeated Lucha House Party
SEMIFINALS
* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher
SEMIFINALS
* MSK defeated Legado del Fantasma
FINALS
* MSK defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans