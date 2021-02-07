WWE announced Charlotte will meet face-to-face with Lacey Evans on this Monday’s RAW. After weeks of Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair antagonizing Charlotte, the two WWE Superstars look to settle their differences.

Last Monday, Ric and Evans came out during Charlotte’s Triple Threat Tag Match to determine the next number one contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Charlotte left the ringside area, allowing Lana and Naomi to pick up the victory.

Below is the updated lineup for RAW:

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to address Sheamus

* Charlotte and Lacey Evans (with Ric Flair) meet face-to-face

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (Non-Title Match)