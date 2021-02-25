As noted, NWA star Jocephus [real name Joseph Hudson] passed away from an undiagnosed medical issue on Wednesday.

Several wrestlers from across promotions took to social media to pay their tributes to “The Question Mark.”

See below for the tributes:

This will hurt for a long time. The hard thing about wrestling Jocephus was trying not to laugh at the silly stuff he would do to try & pop you during the match. He will be missed . Little unknown fact: He helped me with voice/writing material for the DCC videos #Ripjocephus 🙏 ? pic.twitter.com/5elFXNOnNB — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) February 25, 2021

Thinking about the talks I’ve shared w/Jocephus aka “The Question Mark” over our short period of time working together @nwa I always found him to be upbeat, positive, gentle & oddly funny. Really gonna miss him & his smile. Prayers to his family~PHS#RIPQuestionMark #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/wNv9bfv8Nv — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) February 25, 2021

Saddened by the passing of Josephus. He was a total gentleman. Thoughts are with his close friends & family pic.twitter.com/ezSF1BU5qs — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) February 25, 2021

Godspeed, Joseph “Josephus” Hudson. Rest well, sir. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 25, 2021

The world is a better place because you were in it. Life is kind of like wrestling. It’s the “moments” that count. We shared them in and out of the ring. I love you brother. 🥋❓🤘🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/6HxrkS4BVf — Aron (@AronsThoughts) February 25, 2021

Really bummed out to learn of the passing of Jocephus aka The Question Mark. Joe was a good dude. I was fortunate to have a great conversation with him at the last WrestleCade. May he rest in Peace. So sad….#RIPJocephus — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) February 25, 2021

Rest in Power Jocephus. You were one of the sweetest, supportive guys. I’ll remember you this way. pic.twitter.com/4nq3CTeqKs — REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) February 25, 2021

Very sad to hear about the passing of Jocephus. I met him years ago before we worked together at NWA and he always had a smile on his face and was always so fun to be around. My condolences to his family, especially his little boy. He will be forever remembered. Ka-Ra-Tay????? — Marti Belle (@MartiBelle) February 25, 2021

Just learned the news about Jocephus (a.k.a. The Question Mark from @nwa ). He was an amazing, kind, and considerate man and I will miss him greatly. My deepest heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May he RIP. pic.twitter.com/ltfyfgpvFi — Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) February 25, 2021