As noted, NWA star Jocephus [real name Joseph Hudson] passed away from an undiagnosed medical issue on Wednesday.

Several wrestlers from across promotions took to social media to pay their tributes to “The Question Mark.”

Impact Wrestling star “The Cowboy” James Storm wrote, “This will hurt for a long time. The hard thing about wrestling Jocephus was trying not to laugh at the silly stuff he would do to try & pop you during the match. He will be missed . Little unknown fact: He helped me with voice/writing material for the DCC videos #Ripjocephus.”

NWA star Elijah Burke wrote, “Thinking about the talks I’ve shared w/Jocephus aka “The Question Mark” over our short period of time working together @nwa I always found him to be upbeat, positive, gentle & oddly funny. Really gonna miss him & his smile. Prayers to his family~PHS.”

Drake Maverick, the General Manger of WWE 205 Live, wrote, “Saddened by the passing of Josephus. He was a total gentleman. Thoughts are with his close friends & family.”

Adam Pearce, former NWA star and current WWE official, wrote, “Godspeed, Joseph “Josephus” Hudson. Rest well, sir.”

AEW star REBEL [Reba] wrote, “Rest in Power Jocephus. You were one of the sweetest, supportive guys. I’ll remember you this way.”

Meanwhile, former ECW World Champion Justin Credible wrote, “RIP to my brother and friend Joseph Hudson.”

