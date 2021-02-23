WWE and AEW could potentially begin running live wrestling events in the state of New Jersey soon.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced this week that the state will allow a small number of fans at professional and college sporting events beginning Monday, March 1.

It was announced that sports venues with a capacity over 5,000 can allow a small percentage of fans to attend events. Indoor facilities are permitted to have 10% capacity, while outdoor venues are allowed to have 15% capacity.

MetLife Stadium, home of WWE’s WrestleMania 29 and WrestleMania 35, is allowed to have 15% capacity due to being an outdoor venue.

The NHL’s New Jersey Devils will be allowed to have 10% of their 16,514 capacity at the Prudential Center starting next week, which would be around 1,650 fans. WWE has also ran the Prudential Center in the past, and it’s been confirmed that the Seton Hall Pirates will have fans in attendance at the arena for their men’s basketball game against the University of Connecticut on March 3.

AEW was scheduled to run the special Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite at the Prudential Center in March of last year but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be postponed indefinitely. It was announced back in January that September 15 of this year is the new date for Dynamite at the Prudential Center.

Sporting events allowed to operate in New Jersey must follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

It will be interesting to see if WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling or ROH book shows in New Jersey after March 1.

It was reported earlier this month that beginning today, February 23, large stadiums and arenas in New York state would be allowed to re-open for sports and concerts, opening up the door for WWE and AEW to run New York City or other cities in the state. You can click here for that report.

Stay tuned for more.