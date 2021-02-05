WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E is set to defend his title during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE just announced that Big E will defend against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews on tonight’s show.

King Baron Corbin vs. Dominik Mysterio was also announced for tonight’s SmackDown.

WWE previously announced Royal Rumble winners Bianca Belair and WWE Hall of Famer Edge for tonight’s SmackDown. The official SmackDown preview includes this teaser for a potential confrontation between Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns:

“Will Edge now come face-to-face with Universal Champion Roman Reigns? The Big Dog has insisted time and time again that he is the ultimate champion in WWE. Considering the tremendous legacy that The Ultimate Opportunist has built on SmackDown, it stands to reason that he may just want Reigns to prove that statement and attempt to unseat The Head of the Table.”

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.