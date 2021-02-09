The WWE website has picked up on rapper Bow Wow expressing interest in a WWE career earlier this week on Twitter.

As noted, Bow Wow tweeted that he wanted to focus on TV, film and wrestling for WWE once he releases his final album. This comes as rapper Bad Bunny is finding success with WWE.

Bow Wow also tweeted about wanting to win the WWE Tag Team Titles with Rey Mysterio. Dominik Mysterio responded to Bow Wow’s tweet on his father.

“Whoa whoa whoa that’s my tag partner!! @smoss,” Dominik wrote.

Bow Wow later made a tweet where he posted a photo from his youth, holding a championship belt. He wrote, “Been had the title …. Its time! @WWE #futurechamp”

WWE covered the tweets on their website and asked, “Could the one and only Bow Wow be on his way to WWE?”

You can see Bow Wow’s tweets below, along with related tweets from T-BAR, Mace, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, John Morrison, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan, and others: