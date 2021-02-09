The WWE website has picked up on rapper Bow Wow expressing interest in a WWE career earlier this week on Twitter.

As noted, Bow Wow tweeted that he wanted to focus on TV, film and wrestling for WWE once he releases his final album. This comes as rapper Bad Bunny is finding success with WWE.

Bow Wow also tweeted about wanting to win the WWE Tag Team Titles with Rey Mysterio. Dominik Mysterio responded to Bow Wow’s tweet on his father.

“Whoa whoa whoa that’s my tag partner!! @smoss,” Dominik wrote.

Bow Wow later made a tweet where he posted a photo from his youth, holding a championship belt. He wrote, “Been had the title …. Its time! @WWE #futurechamp”

WWE covered the tweets on their website and asked, “Could the one and only Bow Wow be on his way to WWE?”

You can see Bow Wow’s tweets below, along with related tweets from T-BAR, Mace, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, John Morrison, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan, and others:

Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!! — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Im keeping my name https://t.co/lCcSsuSZqx — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 9, 2021

Get ready to pass out https://t.co/dnRFpve0rX — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 9, 2021

Tell me you didnt really run to twitter instead of addressing me. Learn how to use the @ button 😂 https://t.co/7HpqDHGrbq — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 9, 2021

Thats more like it! Say it with your chest out 💪 😂 https://t.co/oSeqSY7i1I — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 9, 2021

Hey man i hear ya 👂 https://t.co/YFJH9zQ4OE — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 9, 2021

@RonKillings dont get caught lacking… 24/7 — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 9, 2021

Me and @reymysterio vs whoever @WWE for the tag team titles… — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

It doesn’t sound crazy. It is crazy. Don’t make us destroy you. Also Like Mike sucked. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/JvVimNWB2i — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 8, 2021

Sounds like the BANE stand in wants the smoke? Was that a challenge sir? https://t.co/dheUfWAKgb — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Gonna need more than these to beat me partna! pic.twitter.com/AerdA9NqwP — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 8, 2021

No magic shoes needed! If you want the smoke Ric call me out on RAW. DARE YA. 😉 https://t.co/B7DUiodxEK — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

We got a bunny problem right now (@sanbenito) maybe you could help?? 😎 https://t.co/NBy1VTAFEv — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 9, 2021