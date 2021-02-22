WWE Universal Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns

The music hits as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns comes out with Paul Heyman. Fans are booing loudly. Daniel Bryan is still trying to get to his feet.

The bell rings as Reigns enters and Bryan tells the referee he’s ready. Reigns immediately charges with a Spear but Bryan gets the Yes Lock applied. Reigns finally breaks it and mounts Bryan with big right hands in the middle of the ring. Reigns powers up and slams Bryan in the middle of the ring, then pounds on him some more. Fans chant “you suck!” for a second time at Reigns.

Reigns applies the Guillotine submission on Bryan and the referee quickly calls the match as Bryan fades out.

Winner: Roman Reigns

