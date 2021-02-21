Fatal 4 Way for a Spot In the WWE United States Title Triple Threat: Mustafa Ali vs. Elias vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison

Back from a break and Tom Phillips is at ringside with Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Out first for this Fatal 4 Way comes RETRIBUTION – Mustafa Ali with T-BAR, Slapjack and Mace. John Morrison is out next by himself. The winner of this will join Riddle and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in the Triple Threat later tonight. Ricochet is out next to a pop as Mike Rome does the introductions. Elias is out next with his guitar, but no sign of Jaxson Ryker.

The bell rings and Ricochet flies, taking down Ali. Morrison and Elias double team him as Ali rolls to the floor to regroup. Ricochet fights them off and kicks Morrison out of the ring. Ricochet unloads on Elias and kicks him out of the ring. Ricochet tries to springboard out onto them but Ali rolls him from behind for a 2 count. Ricochet rolls Ali for 2 now. Morrison attacks Ricochet while Elias attacks Ali.

Morrison takes over on Ali but Elias rocks Morrison as Ali takes Ricochet to the corner. Morrison gets knocked to the floor. Elias drops Ali with a big elbow, then beats Ricochet down in the corner. Elias and Ricochet go at it now. Morrison slides in the ring and goes to turn a move into a double team but Ali slides in and hits a triple neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ali works Ricochet around the ring nw, chopping him in the corner. Ricochet just takes the chops and then fights back with strikes of his own.

Ali gets the upperhand and nails a back suplex for a 2 count. Elias runs in and stomps Ali. Ali fights back but Elias uppercuts him. Elias with a running high knee but Ali kicks out at 2 as Slapjack pulls Elias out of the ring. Ricochet rolls Elias from behind for 2. Ricochet levels Elias with a boot. Morrison gets knocked off the apron by a Ricochet kick tot he head. Elias with a big sitdown chokeslam to Ricochet but Ali breaks the pin up.

Elias ends up with Ricochet in the ring but Morrison nails a springboard kick to Elias. Morrison with a Moonlight Drive to Ricochet for a close 2 count. Morrison goes for Starship Pain on Ricochet but Ricochet moves out of the way. Everyone is down now. Ali gets up and runs into boots from Ricochet. Ricochet with a dropkick and a kip up. Ricochet fights Elias and Ali off, then hits a double moonsault off the middle rope. Morrison comes from behind but Ricochet nails a Full Nelson suplex with a bridge but the other two break it up.

Everyone is down again. Ali gets up but Elias runs into his elbow in the corner. Ali with a big tornado DDT on Elias. Ricochet flies in with a big 450 to Ali but RETRIBUTION saves Ali from the pin as fans boo them. Ricochet runs and flies out but Mace and T-BAR catch him, then launch him back into the steel ring post. Morrison takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Ali up from behind for the pin to win.

Winner: John Morrison

