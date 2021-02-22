Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title: Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring and out first comes Riddle. John Morrison is out next. We see how he came to replace the injured Keith Lee. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is out next with MVP, who is using crutches.

They all go at it for the first few minutes. Lashley knocks Morrison out of the ring into the barrier, sending him off the apron. Lashley follows and rams Morrison from his shoulders to the ring post. Riddle runs over but Lashley grabs him and launches him over his head to the floor with ease. MVP cheers Lashley on. Lashley brings Riddle back in and nails a neckbreaker.

Morrison seems to want to team up with Riddle but Lashley gets the upperhand and clears the ring once again. Fans boo Lashley as he stands tall. Riddle and Morrison end up unloading on Lashley in the corner now. Lashley drives Morrison into the mat with a big Spinebuster, then fights Riddle off and drives him into the mat once again. Lashley with a big Spear to Riddle in the corner. Riddle and Lashley finally team up to take turns on Lashley, putting him down at ringside. Morrison rams Riddle into the ring post from behind, then brings him back in for a 2 count. Morrison mounts Riddle with strikes now.

Riddle and Morrison trade offense now. Riddle with a big pele kick. Riddle launches Morrison across the ring from the corner now. Riddle misses the running kick and the moonsault, but hits a Broton, then a punt kick to the chest. Riddle with a big German for a 2 count. Lashley comes in but misses Riddle. Riddle with a Final Flash knee to drop Lashley. Riddle goes to the top but barely hits a Floating Bro on Lashley. Morrison comes in, hits Riddle, and then nails Starship Pain on Lashley for a close 2 count. MVP yells at Morrison, taunting him.

Morrison grabs one of MVP’s crutches and brings it in to use on Lashley. Lashley applies The Hurt Lock instead, manhandling him. Riddle breaks it up with crutch shots to send Lashley out of the ring. Riddle with the Bro Derek on Morrison for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Riddle

