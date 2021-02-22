WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out first are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks are in the back for an interview. Carmella’s sommelier Reginald interrupts and praises Banks. He’s off to put her a bottle of wine on ice. Belair says maybe they can toast to her decision after tonight’s victory. Banks and Belair make their entrance now.

Jax and Belair start things off, showing each other up early on. Belair gets the upperhand and Banks comes in. Belair uses Banks to take Jax down and they double team her. Baszler comes in but Belair hits a big dropkick. Baszler counters and applies an armbar but Belair fights her off and nails a shoulder tackle. Banks tags in and hits a Meteora for a 2 count. Banks keeps control until Jax levels her on the floor and brings her in for the double team. Baszler works on Banks’ arm now.

Baszler drops Banks for a 2 count. Baszler grounds Banks and levels her with a clothesline when she tries to make a comeback. Jax comes back in and drives Banks down for a 2 count. Jax grounds Banks now. Banks mounts some offense as Baszler comes back in. Banks with a crossbody from the top for 2. Banks keeps fighting for another pin attempt. Banks back-slides Baszler for another pin attempt. The Kirifuda Clutch is broken when Belair tags in. Belair and Baszler mount more offense and Banks hits a Frogsplash from the top but Baszler kicks out just in time. Banks with a big knee to Baszler as Belair comes in and hits her with the KOD. She covers for the win but Jax pulls her out of the ring.

Jax works Belair over and rolls her back in but Belair unloads with strikes. Jax blocks a KOD attempt and then drives Belair into the mat for a close 2 count as Banks breaks it up. Baszler runs in but Banks sends her to the apron, then a knee sends her to the floor. Jax grabs Belair on her shoulders but Banks tags in. Jax with a Samoan Drop to Belair.

Jax takes a top rope Meteora from Banks but still kicks out at 2. Reginald comes down with a bottle of champagne and a glass. Banks is almost distracted but she drops Jax into a Banks Statement. The hold is finally broken. Reginald hands Banks the bottle and she’s confused. The referee sees this and snatches the bottle from her. Jax takes advantage of the distraction and drops Banks with a Samoan Drop for the pin to retain.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

