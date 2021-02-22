#1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. King Baron Corbin

We go to the Elimination Chamber as Greg Hamilton goes over the rules for this match. The winner will become the new #1 contender for a shot at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns right after. The music hits and out comes Kevin Owens first to a big pop. Owens stops and then heads into the Chamber structure, taking it all in. Owens walks around the ring and then checks the walls. Owens enters a pod and the referee locks him in. Out next comes Sami Zayn to boos. His documentary film crew is with him. Owens talks trash to Sami and taunts him. Sami enters his pod and he’s locked in as the film crew keeps rolling from ringside. The referee orders the film crew to the backstage area and Sami isn’t happy. Out next comes King Baron Corbin. Corbin is also locked into a pod. Jey Uso is out next. Uso enters and taunts Owens at his pod. Owens headbutts the pod several times. Uso finally enters his pod and he’s locked in. Daniel Bryan and Cesaro will start the match. We go to a video package for the Chamber match.

Cesaro makes his way out next. He enters the Chamber and stares everyone down. The music hits and out comes Daniel Bryan last as fans do the “yes!” chant. The bell rings and they go at it. Cesaro with two early pin attempts. Cesaro catches Bryan in mid-air with a big backbreaker for another 2 count. Back and forth now. Bryan sends Cesaro out to the steel platform with a backdrop. Cesaro barely landed on his feet and hit the steel wall. Bryan follows up with a knee from the top to the steel. Bryan brings it back in and hits a missile dropkick from the top for a 2 count.

Bryan with kicks in the corner. Bryan takes Cesaro to the top but Cesaro counters. They tangle and Bryan hits the big Frankensteiner anyway. Cesaro turns Bryan inside out with a huge clothesline. Bryan kicks out at 2. Cesaro drops an elbow on the knee and stomps the knee now. Cesaro grounds Bryan by his knee now. Bryan grabs the arm for an armbar. Cesaro gets out and powers up but Bryan turns that into another armbar takedown. Cesaro turns that into a 2 count and they break now. Bryan with an uppercut and kick to the knee. Cesaro comes back and uppercuts Bryan to the mat.

Cesaro with another big uppercut. Cesaro with a long vertical suplex now. The timer counts down and the next man let into the match from his pod is Corbin. Cesaro meets him on the steel but Corbin rams him into a pod, then beats him down against the steel. Bryan joins them but Corbin launches him into the chain wall. Corbin smears Bryan’s face into the steel now.

Corbin launches Cesaro back into the ring. Corbin misses Bryan in the corner and Bryan decks Cesaro, then Corbin. Cesaro comes back and hits his Uppercut Train on both competitors. Corbin catches Cesaro with a Deep Six. Corbin with Deep Six to Bryan but he kicks out just in time. Corbin with a 2 count on Cesaro. Corbin decks Bryan with an elbow to the head, then sends him to the steel platform. Corbin lifts Bryan and runs his knee into the edge of Sami’s pod. Corbin taunts Sami and Bryan. Cesaro comes out but Corbin rams him back into Sami’s pod. Corbin lifts Bryan again and runs his knee into the edge of another pod. Corbin bends Bryan’s knee around the ring post now as fans boo. Bryan kicks back but Corbin stomps him and keeps working on the knee, right in front of Jey’s pod as they talk trash.

Corbin goes back over and sends Cesaro into the steel, then beats him down. Corbin grabs Bryan in the ring now, nailing a back suplex for a close 2 count. Corbin shows some frustration now. Cesaro tries to fight back but Corbin drops him on the steel again. Corbin comes back in and turns Bryan upside down in a Tree of Woe. The timer starts up and Sami is the next man let out of his pod. Corbin is waiting so Sami tries to shut his door to stay in the pod. Bryan runs over and nails a flying knee on Corbin from behind, against Sami’s pod. Sami yells at Corbin while he’s down. Cesaro opens the other side of Sami’s pod and unloads on him inside of the pod.

Cesaro beats Sami out of the pod and unloads with big uppercuts. Cesaro beats Sami around the steel now. Sami sends him into Jey’s pod. Bryan with Yes Kicks to Sami on the steel now. Bryan sends Sami face-first into the steel wall a few times. Corbin comes over and drops Bryan with a stiff shot to the jaw. Corbin knocks Bryan back into the ring. Sami sends Corbin into a pod. Sami rolls back into the ring and works Bryan over while he’s down. Sami follows Bryan to the steel and charges with a Helluva Kick but Bryan moves and Sami kicks Owens’ pod, hurting his leg.

Corbin with a superplex to Bryan off the top rope. Bryan rolls away and Corbin doesn’t make the tag. Sami with a big tornado DDT to Cesaro for a close 2 count. Sami stomps away on Corbin and Bryan while they’re down. Sami runs around but Cesaro picks him up, allowing Sami to climb on top of Jey’s pod. Cesaro climbs after him but Sami kicks his hand, forcing him back down to the steel. Cesaro is on top of Jey’s pod now, brawling with Sami. Sami tries to retreat but Cesaro uppercuts him a few times. Sami hangs on but gets uppercut again. Sami rocks Cesaro with a cheap shot. Sami climbs away using the steel wall. Cesaro follows him. Cesaro slams Sami’s face into the steel several times. Sami hangs with one arm now. Cesaro hangs from the top of the Chamber and drives Sami down to the steel with a kick. Cesaro does pull-ups now.

Cesaro drops but falls into Corbin’s arms. Corbin rams Cesaro into the steel wall and then slams him over the top turnbuckle. Corbin with a clothesline. Corbin comes in the ring and chokeslams Bryan. Corbin unloads with forearms to Cesaro now. Cesaro leaps for the corkscrew uppercut but Corbin catches him. They tangle and Corbin gets sent into the ring post in the corner. Cesaro with the big corkscrew uppercut from the middle turnbuckle. Cesaro with the Cesaro Swing to Corbin now.

Cesaro goes right into the Sharpshooter and Corbin taps out. Corbin has been eliminated. The timer counts down and the next man let into the match is Owens.

Sami tries to talk Owens into teaming up with him for old times sake but Owens rams him into the pods a few times. Owens fights Bryan now and hits a big German suplex. Cesaro uppercuts Owens. Owens fights back as they brawl in the middle of the ring. Owens with an enziguri to drop Cesaro. Bryan gets on Owens’ back with a Sleeper now. Owens falls back and slams Bryan to the mat. Owens covers Cesaro for 2, then Bryan for a 2 count. Owens chops away while Sami is on the top now. Owens climbs up for a superplex but Sami fights back. Sami bites Owens and keeps unloading with strikes, sending Owens to the mat. Sami flies but misses. Owens superkicks him. Owens is the only one standing now as the others are down in corners. Owens with a Cannonball to Cesaro, then one to Bryan, then a Cannonball to Sami.

Sami comes and hits a big suplex on Owens. Cesaro with a huge uppercut to Sami. Bryan with a big running knee to Cesaro. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb to Bryan. All four Superstars are down now. Owens gets up first. Sami is on his knees pleading with Owens. Owens with a nasty neckbreaker over his knee for a 2 count. Owens grabs Bryan for another big Fisherman’s buster neckbreaker over the knee. Bryan kicks out at 2. Owens grabs Cesaro on his shoulders but he fights free. The timer goes off and Jey is the last man let into the match.

Owens puts Cesaro down and meets Uso for a fight. Owens gets the upperhand and sends Uso back into the steel wall. Owens drags Uso’s face into the steel wall while taunting him. Owens runs Uso into a pod now. Owens launches Uso inside of a pod now, knocking the back wall of it out. Owens chokes Uso with his boot in the pod. Cesaro is fighting Bryan on the platform now. Sami attacks Owens and Uso. Cesaro slams Sami into the steel wall. Bryan and Uso trade strikes. Owens climbs to the top of a pod and hits a huge moonsault, taking the other 4 Superstars down on the platform.

Owens with a Stunner to Bryan, then a Stunner to Cesaro. Sami misses a Helluva Kick and Owens drops him with a Stunner for the pin. Sami has been eliminated.

Uso attacks Owens and slams the Chamber door shut on his arm after Sami leaves. Owens screams out in pain as his arm is trapped. Uso unloads with superkicks while he’s trapped. Officials finally free Owens but Uso superkicks him to the mat again. Uso goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash, covering Owens for the pin. Owens has been eliminated.

Uso goes for Bryan’s knee now. Uso charges for Cesaro but Cesaro uppercuts him in mid-air. Cesaro goes to the top rope for a flying elbow but Uso kicks out just in time. Cesaro flies over the top with another big shot to keep Uso down. Cesaro swings Uso into the steel wall a few times. Bryan leaps from the top but Cesaro catches him in mid-air, then slams him back over the top rope into the ring. Cesaro goes to the top but Bryan kicks him in the gut on the way down. Bryan clutches his knee but tries to hulk up now. Bryan and Cesaro fight up from their knees with uppercuts. Cesaro goes for the big uppercut in mid-air but Bryan backslides him. He kicks out but Bryan kicks him in the head for a close 2 count.

Bryan stomps Cesaro while he’s down. Bryan holds Cesaro’s arms and stomps away now. Bryan waits in the corner and gets the “yes!” chant going. He charges but Cesaro counters. Bryan rolls through for a 2 count. Bryan with a kick to the side of the face to put Cesaro down. Bryan goes to the top Cesaro runs and uppercuts him. Cesaro with another big uppercut, and another as he unloads now. Cesaro climbs up and gets Bryan on his shoulders. Cesaro with the super Gutbuster from the top. Cesaro goes right into the Cesaro Swing on Bryan but Uso nails a huge superkick out of nowhere, knocking them both down. Uso with a top rope Frogsplash on Cesaro for the pin. Cesaro has been eliminated.

Uso goes up and hits the Frogsplash on Bryan but he kicks out. Uso can’t believe it. Uso climbs to the top of a pod now. Uso leaps for the Frogsplash but Bryan gets his knees up and Uso lands hard. Bryan with a running knee to Uso for the pin to win the match.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the WWE Universal Title: Daniel Bryan

