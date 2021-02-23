It’s no secret that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is a big supporter of former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Foley took to Twitter to react to the announcement that Ripley will debuting on RAW soon.

Foley wrote, “It’s vital that @WWE not mess around when it comes to pushing @RheaRipley_WWE. PLEASE don’t allow her to suffer a 50/50 fate. Strap that rocket to her back, and see how far she can fly.”

As noted, Ripley was officially called-up to WWE’s main roster during the Women’s Royal Rumble match earlier this year. There had been speculation on whether she was going to RAW or SmackDown. It is now confirmed that she will be a star on Monday nights.

See below for Foley’s tweet: