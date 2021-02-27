The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mansoor makes his entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes his entrance.

Drew Gulak vs. Mansoor

They lock up. Gulak backs Mansoor to the corner. They lock up again. Mansoor locks in a headlock on Gulak. Mansoor reverses it into a writs-lock on Gulak. Gulak reverses it into wrist-lock of his own on Mansoor. Mansoor gets out of it. Manor rolls Gulak up for a two count. Mansoor eventually hits a spine-buster on Gulak. Manor pins Gulak for a two count. Gulak strikes Mansoor. Mansoor kicks Gulak in the face. Mansoor pins Gulak for a two count. Mansoor goes to the second turnbuckle. Mansoor hits a bulldog on Gulak from off off the second rope. Mansoor hits a Jumping Neck-Breaker on Gulak. Mansoor pins Gulak for the three count.

Winner: Mansoor

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the confrontation between Boobby Lashley and WWE Champion The Miz.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defeating Charlotte Flair & RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

Humberto Carrillo & Akira Towzawa make their entrances. Elias & Jaxson Ryker make their entrance.

Humberto Carrillo & Akira Towzawa vs. Elias & Jaxson Ryker

Elias and Carrillo lock up. Elias locks in headlock on Carrillo. Carrillo gets out of it and sends Elias to the ropes. Elias hits a shoulder-block on Carrillo. Later in the match, Carrillo attempts to roll up Ryker. Carrillo gets a two count on Ryker. Ryker runs towards Carrillo in the corner. Carrillo connects with boots to the face of Ryker. Carrillo tags Towzawa in. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Towzawa comes off the top rope with a missile drop kick to Ryker. Tozawa hits the ropes. Ryker catches Tozawa with a. Modified Sidewalk Slam. Ryker pins Tozawa for the win.

Winners: Jaxson Ryker & Elias.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Bobby Lashley defeating Braun Strowman.