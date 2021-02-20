The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Retribution’s T-Bar makes his entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes his entrance.

T-Bar vs. Drew Gulak

They lock up. T-Bar attempts to back Gulak to the corner. Gulak escapes. Gulak backs T-Bar into the corner. T-Bar eventually hits a back-breaker on Gulak. T-Bar comes off the second rope with a Twisted Splash on Gulak. T-Bar pins Gulak for a two count. T-Bar connects with a boot to the face of Gulak. T-Bar hits his Eyes Wide Shut finisher on Gulak. T-Bar pins Gulak for the three count.

Winner: T-Bar

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Daniel Bryan & Cesaro defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a non-title match.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Kofi Kingston defeating The Miz.

Humberto Carrillo makes his entrance. Jaxson Ryker (with Elias) makes his entrance.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Humberto Carrillo

They lock up. Ryker takes Carrillo to the mat with a wrist-lock. Carrillo eventually connects with a springboard back elbow on Ryker from off the second rope. Carrillo hits a spin-kick to the face of Ryker. Carrillo hits a Standing Moonsault on Ryker. Carrillo pins Ryker for a two count. Ryker gets Carrillo up on his shoulders, Carrillo gets out of it.

Carrillo hits a springboard kick to the face of Ryker from the second rope. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo goes for a Moonsault, Ryker moves out of the way, Carrillo rolls through. Ryker connects with an elbow to the chest of Carrillo. Ryker hits a Modified Sidewalk Slam on Carrillo. Ryker pins Carrillo for the win.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show feauring Sheamus defeating WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston in a Gauntlet Match.