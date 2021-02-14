The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dana Brooke (with Liv Morgan) makes her entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Peyton Royce makes her entrance.

Dana Brooke vs. Peyton Royce

They lock up. Brooke backs Royce to the ropes. Royce locks in a headlock on Brooke. Royce takes Brooke to the mat with a headlock takeover. Brooke eventually connects with a handspring elbow to Royce in the corner. Royce kicks Brooke in the head. Royce ascends the turnbuckles. Royce jumps off the turnbuckle, Brooke gets out of the way, Royce rolls through. Brooke hits a bulldog on Royce. Brooke hits a neck-breaker on Royce. Brooke pins Royce for the win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between 2021 Royal Rumble Winner Edge and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Lacey Evans defeating Charlotte Flair via Disqualification.

Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo make their entrances.

Ricochet vs. Humberto Carrillo

They lock up. They exchange waist-locks. Ricochet locks in a headlock on Carrillo. Carrillo sends Ricochet to the ropes. Ricochet hits a shoulder-block on Carrillo. Ricochet hits a Suplex on Carrillo. Ricochet pins Carrillo for a two count. Ricochet goes for a Shining Wizard, Carrillo dodges it. Carrillo rolls Ricochet up for a two count. Ricochet hits his Recoil finisher on Carrillo. Ricochet pins Carrillo for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton defeating WWE Champion Drew McIntyre via Disqualification.