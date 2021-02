Welcome to our live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Our live coverage begins at 8pm ET.

Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from the Royal Rumble, will Edge appear?

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Riddle

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defend against Lucha House Party

* Rapper Bad Bunny appears on MizTV