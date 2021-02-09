Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of “The Natural” Butch Reed, who passed away last Friday at the age of 66. We go to the standard intro video.

– We get a video package on the friendship between Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and last week’s attack by Sheamus. We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– Adam Pearce is in the ring. He welcomes us and then welcomes Shane McMahon back to RAW. The music hits and out comes Shane to a pop.

Shane says it’s good to be back on RAW and his favorite time of the year, The Road to WrestleMania 34. Shane is here to make a blockbuster announcement about Elimination Chamber. Adam announces that Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Title inside the Chamber. Shane says 6 Superstars will enter the Chamber and the winner will be the new WWE Champion. Pearce says Drew’s opponents will all be former WWE Champions – Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Sheamus.

Shane gives Pearce praise for the job he’s been doing, and then makes his exit. Shane heads up the ramp as AJ’s music hits and out he comes with Omos. AJ and Shane exchange nods on the stage but AJ isn’t happy. Omos also stares Shane down. AJ asks Pearce for a second of his time before he leaves. AJ agrees that Adam is doing an amazing job. AJ mentions how his chances of winning the WWE Title are phenomenal. He also says he’s always thought of Adam as a dumbass. He goes on and says he will give everyone a Chamber preview tonight on RAW. The music hits and out comes Jeff Hardy.

AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy

AJ Styles and Omos wait in the ring as Jeff Hardy comes out to pyro. Hardy poses in the corner as more pyro goes off. We go to commercial.