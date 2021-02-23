Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

– Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network opens up with a video package of highlights from last night’s pay-per-view.

– We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us to RAW and fans cheer. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring for a special championship celebration edition of MizTV. John Morrison has a mic. He introduces new WWE Champion The Miz, who comes out to mostly boos. Miz raises the WWE Title on the ramp as the big pyro goes off. He enters the ring and more pyro goes off when he raises the title. Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV as the boos get louder.