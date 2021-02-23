The Wednesday Night War will now continue in Canada each week.

As noted earlier this morning, WWE and Sportsnet360 have announced an extended programming agreement that will see the weekly WWE NXT begin show air live in Canada on Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW beginning this Wednesday at 8pm ET. You can click here for the announcement, along with Triple H’s comments.

In an update, F4Wonline.com reports that WWE had been trying to make this deal with NXT in Canada happen since October of 2019 when AEW started airing Dynamite on TNT, for obvious reasons. It was noted that Sportsnet didn’t make the call until just now, for whatever reason.

AEW has been airing on TSN in Canada since Dynamite launched. The two Wednesday night pro wrestling shows will now air head-to-head every week in Canada.

