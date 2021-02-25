Week 72 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday’s live edition of Dynamite drew 831,000 viewers (+11% from last week) on TNT, topping the 734,000 viewers (+3%) garnered by the live NXT show on the USA Network by 13%, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #24. AEW ranked #60 in viewership, while NXT ranked #66 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite show drew 747,000 viewers and ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150, and #69 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 713,000 viewers and ranked #39 on the Cable Top 150, and #70 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (+13%) while NXT drew a 0.18 in the same demo (+13%) this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.31 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.16 in that demographic.

NXT drew their best audience of the year this week, and their best key demo rating of 2021. This week’s NXT viewership was up 2.95% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 2%. NXT viewership for this week was up 2.4% from the same week in 2020, and the key demo rating was down 22% from the same week last year.

Dynamite drew their third-best audience of 2021 this week, and second-best key demo rating of the year. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 11.24% from last week, while the 18-49 rating was up 3%. Dynamite viewership for this week was down 4% from the same week last year, while this week’s key demo rating was up 17% from the same week in 2020.

The 10pm NBA game on ESPN between the Lakers and the Jazz topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.48 rating, drawing just 1.326 million viewers. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show topped the night in viewership with 3.468 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo.

The Conners on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.789 million viewers. The Goldbergs on ABC took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.67 rating.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode