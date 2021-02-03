Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge makes an appearance

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defends against Curt Stallion

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Adam Cole) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Team Ninja (Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro)