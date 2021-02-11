Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

– The “Takeover: Vengeance Day” go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up with the standard intro video.

– We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT. Fans cheer inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Semi-finals of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

We go right to the ring for the first of two semi-final matches in the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and out first comes MSK – Wes Lee and Nash Carter. The winners of this match will advance to the tournament finals at Takeover. Out next are Legado del Fantasma – Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Fans boo as they march to the ring.