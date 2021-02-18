Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at Sunday’s NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. Fans chant “NXT!” as we see Vic joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. They talk about the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners celebrating tonight, and honoring the legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Barrett cuts her off as we see Kyle O’Reilly walking across.

– Kyle O’Reilly hits the ring and takes a mic. He says we all saw what happened at the end of “Takeover: Vengeance Day” and he’s tried to make sense of it but can’t. He’s shocked, confused, pissed off and disappointed. He goes on about how The Undisputed Era was supposed to be special but Adam Cole ruined it for all of them.

O’Reilly says Cole superkicked him in the face and stabbed him in the back. Kyle says but Cole is still his brother and he’s giving him the benefit of the doubt, and needs to know what that was all about. Kyle calls Cole out to come explain himself, and says when he’s done he probably will punch Cole in the face, but he will hear him out. The music hits and out comes Roderick Strong.

Kyle yells that this isn’t about Strong. Strong says The Undisputed Era is still special. They all know Adam and he knows Adam did that solely off emotion. He understands they are brothers and he knows Cole regrets it. Kyle yells at Strong and interrupts, saying he needs Cole to explain, not Strong. Kyle says Strong’s peacekeeping mission is a waste of time, so stop. They argue some. Kyle tells Strong not to get in the ring, not because he doesn’t trust him… no, it is because Kyle doesn’t trust Strong. He doesn’t know who to trust. Kyle doesn’t need to hear s--t from Strong, he just needs Adam Cole to get his ass out here. The music hits and out comes NXT Champion Finn Balor to a pop.

Kyle says he’s not looking for Finn. Finn says Kyle needs to get in line behind him if he’s looking for Cole. Finn says they have business to address. Kyle offered his hand and he knew he should never have accepted it because we all saw what happened when he did. Strong tells Balor that Kyle had nothing to do with what happened. Strong and Balor argue at ringside. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch run down with Pete Dunne, laying out Balor and Strong at ringside as fans boo them. Balor goes down and clutches his ankle. It appears O’Reilly watched the attack from the ring. Officials back Dunne off but he runs back over and stomps away on the champ. Dunne, Lorcan and Burch are backed away to the ramp by officials.

– NXT General Manager William Regal is backstage. He shows us a video message he received earlier from NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. He said Kross threatened him but no one threatens Escobar, so he’s going home. Escobar told Regal that the match isn’t happening on his time, but it will happen on his own time. Regal says the match will happen next week but if Escobar doesn’t show up, he will be suspended indefinitely and he will be stripped of his title, even though the match isn’t for the title. Regal then announces a six-man match for tonight – Lorcan, Burch and Dunne vs. Balor, O’Reilly and Strong.

The Way vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

We go back to the ring and out comes The Way – Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae with NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. Gargano is carrying missing person flyers for Austin Theory, who hasn’t been seen since the chloroform attack by Dexter Lumis at Takeover on Sunday. We get a replay of what Lumis did to Theory at Takeover. Gargano passes out the flyers to the announcers. Out next comes Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon. They ride in on Moon’s tank and fire her projectile over the ring. Gargano joins the announcers for commentary.

Shotzi and LeRae start off. Hartwell ends up sent to the floor as Moon gets involved and LeRae is also sent out. Moon and Shotzi keep control and Shotzi covers for 2. Moon comes in and they double team LeRae as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break. Moon nails a suplex on LeRae for another pin attempt.