Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype Karrion Kross vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in the non-title No DQ match.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We go right to the ring.

Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis is crawling into the ring as Alicia Taylor does the introduction. We see The Way backstage now – NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano with Austin Theory, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. They all head to the ring for this non-title match. Lumis stares them down and fans boo them.

Fans chant “Johnny sucks!” as the bell hits. Gargano charges but Lumis raises a fist and he puts on the brakes, going to the mat in terror. Lumis crawls but Gargano unloads with forearms. Lumis with a big right hand to keep Gargano out on the floor while Lumis stands tall in the ring. Gargano comes in with the slingshot Spear but misses as Lumis crawls under the ring. The rest of The Way looks under the ring but Theory spots him, right behind Gargano. Gargano turns around and gets rocked as Luis takes control.

Lumis works Gargano over in the corner. Lumis runs into boots but then hits a Thesz Press and right hand for a pop. Lumis with a big knee drop for a 1 count. Lumis with a big suplex, pumping Gargano in the air, then dropping him back to the mat for a pop. Gargano goes to the floor for a breather as Lumis stares him down. Lumis follows and Gargano rams him back into the edge of the barrier. Gargano then levels Lumis at ringside and mounts him with right hands as the referee counts. Gargano breaks the count and goes for a running kick but Lumis ducks. Lumis then picks Gargano up and launches him into the edge of the apron.

Lumis rocks Gargano as the referee counts. Lumis throws Gargano back in the ring. Theory approaches Lumis but puts on the brakes as Lumis stares at him. Indi comes from the other side but Lumis also stares her down. LeRae comes off with apron with a hurricanrana attempt but she gets caught in mid-move. Gargano makes the save, stuns Lumis back a few steps, and then runs the ropes for a suicide dive, taking Lumis down at ringside. Fans boo Gargano as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gargano has Lumis grounded in the middle of the ring. Lumis gets free and ends up mounting a bunch of offense, making a comeback. Lumis with a big clothesline and a slingshot suplex. Lumis with a belly-to-back suplex, and a kip up, then a big leg drop for 2. More back and forth between the two now. Gargano goes for the GargaNo Escape but Lumis tries to turn it into The Silence. Gargano ends up sliding into a pin but Lumis kicks out. They tangle some more and Lumis nails a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count.

They go on and Lumis ends up on top but Gargano tries to cut him off. Lumis knocks him to the mat but misses a big stomp as Gargano moves. Gargano avoids The Silence again. Lumis rocks Gargano again but Gargano comes right back with a big superkick. Lumis kicks out just in time and Gargano can’t believe it. Gargano orders Theory to grab a steel chair while LeRae argues with the referee. Lumis puts his foot on the chair to prevent Gargano from grabbing it. Lumis rocks Gargano. Gargano comes back with an enziguri. The referee checks Gargano’s boot out in the corner. Theory is on the apron with the chair, about to hit Lumis with it. LeRae yells at him and fans boo. Lumis turns around, stares at Theory and Theory just smiles at him, still with the chair in the air.

Gargano ends up charging Lumis but he moves and Gargano runs into Theory on the apron, knocking him off. This leads to Lumis dropping Gargano with the sitdown slam, then applying The Silence. Gargano fades in the submission and goes out to give Lumis the non-title win.

Winner: Dexter Lumis

– After the match, Lumis just sits there holding Gargano as his music hits. The Way is stunned.

– NXT General Manager William Regal comes out to the back parking lot and looks around. He tells the camera man to tell Karrion Kross to come see him when he arrives.

– We go to ringside to Vic and Beth. They say hello to Barrett, who is a remote correspondent tonight. Vic leads us to a video package on Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners MSK. Vic says we will hear from MSK tonight. Back to commercial.