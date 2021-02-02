WWE NXT Superstar Joaquin Wilde and his partner Rebecca Schott have welcomed their new baby daughter.

Wilde took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that Raquel Marlena Paris was born on January 30 at 9:30am.

“Say hello to my daughter, Raquel Marlena Paris aka Raqi [heart emoji] She was born Jan 30, 2021 at 9:30 am. Pretty sure i cried more than she did when she was finally came out,” he wrote.

Wilde is currently a member of the Legado del Fantasma stable with Raul Mendoza and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Tomorrow’s NXT episode will feature Wilde and Mendoza facing Lucha House Party in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinals match, while Escobar defends against Curt Stallion.

You can see Wilde’s full tweet with photo below: