Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 6:30pm ET with the Pre-show.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson)

Winners receive the Dusty Classic trophy and a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

Winners receive the Dusty Classic trophy and a future title shot from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.