There has been talk of having Finn Balor defend the WWE NXT Title at WrestleMania 37.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that several people within WWE, including some higher-ups, have talked about having Balor defend the NXT Title on the main WrestleMania 37 card, especially considering it’s a two-night event again this year.

Balor is currently scheduled to defend against Pete Dunne at the NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

