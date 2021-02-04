Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what’s on today’s agenda:

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick off the stacked show with some women’s action!

Xia Brookside vs. Nina Samuels

Nina Samuels says Xia Brookside should be the one who should be carrying her bags. Xia jumps on tops of Nina and whales on her with a flurry of punches. Xia keeps the pressure on with a tight wrist lock. Nina turns it around with a reverse suplex towards the corner. Both women go for near fall attempts at two. Nina puts pressure on Xia’s neck while stretching out the arm. Xia lands a big strike and rocks her with a head scissors takedown. Xia hooks the leg for another two count! Nina cartwheels out of counter, but gets met with a dropkick to the face. On the outside, Xia spins Nina right around with a hurricanrana. Nina changes the pace by throwing her into the steel stairs. Nina clocks Xia with her handbag and gains the pinfall victory!

Winner: Nina Samuels

Backstage: Jordan Devlin catches Sid Scala before his Open Challenge match. He is upset that Scala has not told him who he’ll be facing today. Scala apologizes and goes looking for Devlin’s challenger.

Josh Morrell vs. Joseph Conners (w/Jinny)

Both men go for a lockup. Josh Conners looks for a rollup right away. Josh Morrell kicks out. Conners puts in a tight front facelock. The hold is broken. Conners rolls out to have a quick chat with Jinny. She calls Josh Morrell a “little boy, and that he’s nothing.” Conners slides back in and gains control with a wristlock. Morrell escapes with a nice kip-up. Connors drives his head into the mat. Conner goes for two pinfalls. Morrell kicks out each time.

Morrell gets caught with a big backpacker for another two count. Conners charges towards Morrell with a spear near the ropes before connecting a headbutt. Morrell’s speed gains traction with a rollup and a nice hip toss after a failed flip off the second rope. Conners gets caught with a hurricanrana, but turns it around with a spike DDT. Conners concludes the match with a deadly neckbreaker. Conners goes for the final pinfall, and he picks up the victory.

Winner: Joseph Conners

– Next, we see a hype package from Sha Samuels. He says he’s here to hurt people and will continue to do so, no matter who it is.

Backstage: Xia Brookside wants a rematch with Nina Samuels and she wants Sid Scala to make it happen.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Tyson T-Bone