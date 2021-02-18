Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what’s on today’s agenda:

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick things off an NXT UK Heritage Cup challenge!

NXT UK Heritage Cup: A-Kid (Holder) vs. Sha Samuels

Round 1:

Both men go straight for a collar and elbow lockup. Sha Samuels turns it around with a tight sidelock takedown. A-Kid escapes with a single leg lock on Samuels. Samuels locks in another side headlock. A-Kid rolls him over. The referee begins the pinfall count. Samuels gets his shoulders up at two. Samuels tosses A-Kid down with a slam. A-Kid lands on his left shoulder awkwardly. Samuels throws A-Kid goes shoulder-first towards the ring post. Samuels puts A-Kid in a crossface. A-Kid taps a few seconds before the first round concludes.

Sha Samuels gains a point in the first round

Round 2:

Samuels keeps working A-Kid’s injuried shoulder with several stiff shots. Samuels looks for a cover. A-Kid stays alive with a two count. A-Kid climbs onto Samuels back and applies a sleeper hold. Samuels makes it over to the rope for a break. A-Kid connects a stiff kick, then a dive through the middle rope. That concludes the second round. Samuels is still in the lead.

No new points awarded

Round 3:

A-Kid lands a beautiful superkick for a tie in this round.

A-Kid and Sha Samuels are tied 1-1