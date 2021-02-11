The finals of the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are now finalized.
The match will take place at Sunday’s NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, and will feature Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart.
NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that the winners of the tournament will receive the Dusty Classic trophy on Sunday, and they will earn a future title shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, currently held by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
Tonight’s NXT go-home show saw Moon and Blackheart defeat The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell) to earn their spot in the finals. Last week’s NXT show featured Kai and Gonzalez defeating Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter) to earn their spot in the finals.
Below is the updated Takeover card for Sunday, along with a look at the brackets and shots from tonight’s match:
NXT Title Match
Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor (c)
NXT North American Title Match
Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)
Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title
Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Io Shirai (c)
Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals
Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon
Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals
MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans or Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa
Here are the updated Women’s Dusty Classic brackets:
FIRST ROUND – LEFT SIDE
* The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell) defeated Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade
* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeated Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark
FIRST ROUND – RIGHT SIDE
* Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter) defeated Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm
* Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Aliyah and Jessi Kamea
SEMI-FINALS
* Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Team Ninja
SEMI-FINALS
* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeated The Way
FINALS – AT TAKEOVER ON FEBRUARY 14
* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez
