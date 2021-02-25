Toni Storm vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai has been announced for the March 10 NXT episode on the USA Network. The title will be on the line.

Tonight’s NXT show saw Shirai defeat newcomer Zoey Stark (fka Lacey Ryan) in a non-title match. Stark is being praised on social media for her impressive performance. The match was made after NXT General Manager William Regal said he wanted to reward Stark for her strong singles debut win over Valentina Feroz last week.

After Shirai’s win over Stark on tonight’s show, Shirai helped Stark up and they embraced in a show of respect. This was interrupted by Storm, who came to the stage with a mic. Storm ranted about how Shirai is scared of her, and only pinned Mercedes Martinez in their recent “Takeover: Vengeance Day” Triple Threat because she knows she can’t beat Storm.

Shirai finally interrupted Storm’s promo and said she will fight her at any time, any place. This led to another back & forth before Regal later made the match official for two weeks from now.

No other matches have been announced for the March 10 NXT episode as of this writing. The only match announced for next week as of this writing is Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, with the titles on the line.

Stay tuned for more on the upcoming NXT episodes. Below are several shots and video clips from tonight’s related match and angle: