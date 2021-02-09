Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW, featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton as the non-title main event, drew an average of 1.715 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 9.4% from last week’s 1.892 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.821 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.981 million), the second hour drew 1.735 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.885 million) and the final hour drew 1.589 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.811 million).

RAW ranked #19 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #17 spot, and behind Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Last Word, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, All In, 11th Hour, Cuomo Prime Time, Anderson Cooper 360, Deadline: White House, Reidout, Erin Burnett Outfront, Special Report, FOX News Primetime, Beat, Lead with Jake Tapper, and CNN Tonight at 10pm.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 for the third week in a row, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.49, down 15.5% from last week’s #1 ranked 0.58. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.556 million, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the key demo.

This is the fourth week where RAW had no football competition, and because of that the show took home the #1 spot in the key demo for the third week in a row. RAW still drew its lowest audience and 18-49 rating since the December 21 post-TLC episode, which drew 1.691 million viewers with a 0.53 rating. RAW was down 9.4% from last week’s viewership, and down 15.5% in the key demographic.

This week’s RAW viewership was down 27% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 demo rating was down 39% from the same week in 2020.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 5.470 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.061 million viewers on CBS, Ellen’s Game of Games drew 3.037 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 6.864 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American Stories drew 804,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode