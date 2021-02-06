WWE reportedly had Angel Garza scheduled for a comedy spot in the recent Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Garza did not appear in the 2021 Men’s Rumble after a late decision to replace the RAW Superstar with Otis from SmackDown, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While Otis had been advertised at one point, he ended up being pulled internally, but then replaced Garza.

Garza was at Tropicana Field for the Rumble pay-per-view and was originally booked to do a comedy spot where he would run in, tear his pants off as he often does, and then be eliminated right away.

There’s no word yet on why Garza was pulled from the match, but it was noted that it was a last minute decision.

Garza has not been booked in a regular RAW storyline since the feud with Andrade ended back in mid-October. His last RAW appearance came on January 4 when he dropped the WWE 24/7 Title to R-Truth on Legends Night. He’s worked the last 4 episodes of WWE Main Event, picking up 3 wins over Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo, and Akira Tozawa, and 1 loss to Tozawa.

Otis ended up being the #20 entrant in the Men’s Rumble. He lasted 53 seconds before being tossed out by King Baron Corbin, as the 13th elimination. He had no eliminations of his own during the match.

