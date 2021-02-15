WWE has reportedly signed former EVOLVE star Harlem Bravado (Clint Barrow).

Bravado has inked a new contract to work the WWE NXT brand, according to PWInsider. He is expected to be in the new WWE Performance Center Class.

The 31 year old Harlem and his brother Lance Bravado, from North Carolina, previously tag team titles for several promotions, and have had runs with TNA, ROH and Pro Wrestling NOAH, among others. Lance retired from the business a few years ago and got into politics. Harlem has been wrestling since 2008 and was originally trained by Delirious.

The new WWE Performance Center Class is set to officially report to work on Tuesday, February 23. Based on recent signings, it looks like the loaded class will include the following wrestlers:

* Eli Drake (debuted at Takeover as LA Knight)

* Harlem Bravado

* Taya Valkyrie

* Anthony Henry

* Christian Casanova

* Blake Christian

* AQA

* Saree

Three NXT Superstars who have already debuted on TV are also considered to be in this upcoming class – Cora Jade (fka Elayna Black), Zoey Stark (fka Lacey Ryan), and Gigi Dolin (fka Priscilla Kelly).

Rick Steiner’s son Bronson Rechsteiner and college football star Parker Boudreaux are also rumored.

Stay tuned for more.