Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

– The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a pop. He stops on the stage and poses as the pyro goes off. Edge heads to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.