Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. The boos start right up. Reigns stops on the stage and raises the title in the air as the pyro goes off. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as they march to the ring.

Reigns and his crew head to the ring as we see a replay of WWE Hall of Famer Edge appearing on RAW and saying he will wait until after Elimination Chamber to reveal his WrestleMania 37 opponent. We see Adam Pearce in the ring now, holding a contract. Reigns stares him down from ringside. Reigns finally enters the ring and raises the title again as more pyro goes off. The boos get louder. A “you suck!” chant begins now. Reigns tells Pearce to step closer to him, asking him why he’s scared. Reigns says Pearce waits on him, not the other way around.

Reigns goes on talking trash to Pearce, about how Reigns is in charge, not Pearce. Reigns says he’s the sun, everything orbits around him, and he’s here because of Reigns. Reigns says he also doesn’t wait on Edge, let’s talk about Edge. Reigns saw Edge in the ring last week and Edge doesn’t want it. Reigns says Edge got nervous, he looked Reigns in the eye and he was scared, because he knows what Reigns will do to him. Reigns will beat Edge down so bad he will have to be put on a Legends contract and just an Ambassador for the company. Reigns says let’s go ahead without Edge. He goes on and says he’s not dropping the WWE Universal Title until he wants to, and it’s staying on his shoulder for good.

Reigns says let’s now talk about why Pearce is here, Elimination Chamber. Pearce says he’s had the contract for a week but Heyman wanted to do it this way. Pearce says the contract states Reigns will defend the Universal Title inside the Elimination Chamber, just like WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Fans cheer as Reigns shakes his head and says he’s going to let Heyman handle this. Heyman introduces himself to Pearce and says he understands Pearce has an agreement he wants them to take a look at. Heyman mentions how Reigns’ contract with WWE says he will appear at major events, including Elimination Chamber, but it doesn’t say he will defend inside the Chamber, just that he will defend the title AT the pay-per-view. Heyman suggests the winner of the Elimination Chamber will receive a title shot from Reigns on the spot, on the same night as the Chamber match. Fans boo. Heyman asks Pearce what the hell he’s going to do about it – fire Reigns this close to WrestleMania 37? Heyman asks how did WrestleMania 36 do without Reigns last year? He says it was the lowest-attended WrestleMania of all time, carefully forgetting to acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heyman rants about the Chamber match being held once again, and the winner receiving a title shot that night from Reigns. He says Pearce is welcome. Pearce says there will be qualifying matches tonight. Heyman tries to interrupt and Pearce asks if he ever shuts up. Pearce first has two Superstars in mind, who don’t need to qualify, who have taken Reigns to the limit in the past. The first is Uso. A surprised Uso looks on, as does Reigns. Pearce now steps out of the ring and goes on about the next person. He names Kevin Owens. Reigns exits the ring and gets in Pearce’s face at ringside. He doesn’t care about anyone right now but Pearce. Reigns seethes in Pearce’s face as Heyman comes out and tries to get him to back away. Uso also comes out and stands behind his cousin. Reigns and Uso stare Pearce down as Heyman gets them to back off. To clarify, Reigns will defend against the winner of the Chamber match on the same night as the pay-per-view.

Cole and Graves hype the Chamber match for the blue brand. They show us a video package for Seth Rollins as he will be returning to SmackDown tonight.